Akhil Akkineni, the young hero of Tollywood, is currently busy with his forthcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Having failed to take off in Tollywood with his first three films as a hero, the Akkineni scion is reeling under pressure to deliver a sure-shot hit with his fourth.

Obviously, he has pinned all his hopes on ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ to take him to stardom. The film unit is also eager to resume the shoot at the earliest.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the satellite rights of Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ have been sold for a record price. Star Maa is reported to have bagged the rights for a whopping Rs 6.5 crore and the makers believe it is a fairly good deal. Tollywood’s latest sensation Pooja Hegde is playing the love interest of Akhil in this film. Pooja has already created a name for herself in Telugu and Hindi with a slew of hits like ‘Maharshi’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. She being part of this project certainly adds to its publicity.

‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ is being helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. The makers are planning to release the film during Sankranthi next year. One will have to see if the release can go as planned given the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.