Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The trailer of Sadak 2 was released on August 12 and it has been trolled severely by the Twitterati. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 turned out to be the second most disliked video in the world.

It has achieved a rare feat in terms of dislikes by beating Justin Bieber's 'Baby' which has got 11.63 million dislikes while Sadak trailer received 11.65 million dislikes from the audiences. It went on to surpass Justin Bieber’s famous 'Baby' video that had created a huge debate of its own.

On the other hand, the 'Sadak 2' song titled 'Tum Se Hi' is also termed as the most disliked song in India which got one million dislikes. The film's promotions have been spoiled by the nepotism debate in Bollywood triggered by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sadak 2 is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and the film features his daughter Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. It marks Mahesh Babu's come back into films after a long hiatus. 'Sadak 2' also has Aditya Roy and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 movie Sadak. The film will be released on August 28 on the OTT platform Hotstar.