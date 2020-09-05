The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the 'Dil Bechara' actor's house manager Samuel Miranda. Reports claim that Showik has also named his sister Rhea as the ‘drug procurer’ in the case.

According to TOI report, "Showik Chakraborty has also named Rhea Chakraborty as the ‘drug procurer’ in the case and confessed about procuring drugs for the ‘Jalebi’actress."

According to the reports, Showik and Samuel have been charged under various section of the anti-narcotics laws and they will be produced in a court on Saturday.

Showik and Samuel have been booked under sections pertaining to production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase and transport of narcotic or psychotropic substance and abetment and conspiracy under the NDPS Act, with a maximum prison term of 10 years.

A five membered team of NCB conducted raids on Rhea Chakraborty’s house on Friday morning. During the investigation, drug peddler Zaid Vilatra said that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of the drugs. Laptops ,hard drives and a few other digital items have been seized by NCB.

Recently, a leading channel accessed the WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and it revealed that both of them have discussed about buds (marijuana). So far, NCB has arrested two alleged drug dealers, Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. Reports claim that Basit Parihar is learnt to have links with the narcotics case filed against Rhea Chakraborty. According to authorities, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated drug procurement, distribution, and use of drugs.

Basit's remand application stated that “Basit Parihar has not only admitted to having purchased and sold marijuana, but he has said he used to procure drugs from Vilatra and Kaizan (two other suspects) as per Showik’s instructions and was directing them to deliver it to Samuel.”

Basit’s lawyer Tarak Sayyed said, “These are youngsters from affluent families. How is the NCB branding them drug peddlers? They have been remanded in custody though nothing has been recovered from them and the sections under which they are arrested are bailable.”

NCB wanted to investigate the case thoroughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai.