Music director SS Thaman was once again cornered by a few section of netizens on Twitter and accused him of plagiarising the recently released lyrical song from Ravi Teja's 'Krack'. The makers of the movie have released the song 'Balega Tagilavey Bangaram' and it won the hearts of the folks. The song has catchy lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Anirudh Ravichander crooned the song.

In the song, Ravi Teja can be seen flirting with Shruti Haasan and he can be seen singing praises for the diva. Balega Tagilavey Bangaram becomes an instant hit. S Thaman scored music for the song. And now, netizens are busy trolling Thaman on Twitter for copying the lyrics from a Latin movie. Netizens are sharing the original tune, 'Selva El Neon'. Earlier, Thaman was trolled for copying 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. A few sections of the audience are creating memes and are saying that some copy tunes from Telugu but Thaman is great because he copies English tunes. Here are some of the memes.

Endukura ila thagulukunnav Mari 2nd single song entra ala pettav పిచ్చ నాయల చి దరిద్రుడా pic.twitter.com/H10yUkhBWu — Sri (@Sri30137321) December 15, 2020

Telugu songa nundi copy cheyyadam common

English songs nundi chesey vadike oka range untundi pic.twitter.com/61MuDUVfro — Hitman Lohith (@HitmanLohith) December 15, 2020