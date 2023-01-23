Global star Jr NTR who is basking in the success of two big wins for RRR at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards is the talk of the town with his charming demeanor and remarkable versatility in all areas. To celebrate the Man of the Moment Jr NTR the makers of the film have planned to re-release his 2003 hit film Simhadri in theatres across the Telugu states on the occasion of his 39th birthday which falls on May 20.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli in the year 2003, this action thriller 'Simhadri' was a massive hit in India. Jr NTR 's roaring performance as Simhadri turned out to be one of the highlights of his career to date. He made the most of every frame and left a lasting impression on the audience's hearts.

On the announcement of the re-release of the film, many of NTR’s fans took to Twitter to celebrate this moment and are all set to break records of films previously.

Jr NTR's films have historically had a solid track record when it comes to special screenings, Simhadri's re-release is planned in a very big way, and NTR fans are expecting to break Kushi's re-release day 1 record. NTR Jr's Aadi was also re-released last year and the response from his fans and supporters was overwhelming.

