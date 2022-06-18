S.S. Rajamouli Launches Anya’s Tutorial Trailer

Hyderabad: Fear will have a new address as aha; the 100% Telugu OTT platform adds a new hue to its entertainment bouquet, a bone-chilling Cyber-horror series titled Anya's Tutorial. The series teaser, launched by Prabhas, has already ignited the curiosity of Telugu audiences across the globe. S.S. Rajamouli launched the trailer of Anya's Tutorial, which features Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Satish in the lead roles. aha is all set to premiere the series on 1st July 2022.

Anya's Tutorial will bring unearthly things alive, and each episode will recount intriguing incidents of paranormal activities and experiences that will defy logic and give a peek into the realm of a horrifying Cyber world which would make everyone scream like never before.

Digital screens have become an extension of us, leading to a surge in overall digital footprint in the current era, and Anya's Tutorial revolves around a cyber-horror story between two sisters. Lavanya (Nivedhithaa Satish) tries to build her career as a social influencer, while her elder Madhu (Regina Cassandra) dislikes her profession. But one fine day, everything changes between them when Anya goes on LIVE with her tutorials, scaring the cyber world like never before. Fear, terror, anxiety, panic, goose bumps, and Horror – experience it all as Arka Media and aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform, brings you Anya's Tutorial on your screens in Telugu and Tamil.

Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda, Arka Media, commented, "Horror is a genre that needs a lot of precision in terms of screenplay synced with visuals. The entire team has worked hard to bring this series alive and, simultaneously, make sure to scare everyone. Arka is pleased to partner with Aha in exploring this new and uncharted genre in the Telugu OTT space. Anya's Tutorial's fresh take on the paranormal thriller genre has inspired us to create a great experience for the audience."

Nivedhithaa Satish, playing the character of Lavanya, said, "My mother tongue is Telugu, and I feel I'm back to my roots through this series. It's like a dream come true moment to be launched by a mammoth production house like Arka Media and have the Bahubali Prabhas himself launch our teaser. Moreover, Rajamouli Sir releasing the trailer is overwhelming, and I couldn't have asked for more. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and thankful that I have the verbal excellence to dub my voice in both versions. aha has been encouraging regional OTT frenzy with such significant outreach and is breaking the language barriers by making the south Indian movies reach pan Indian audience."

