SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR Receive Standing Ovation At RRR Screening In LA 

SS Rajamouli's RRR was screened at Los Angeles' DGA theater on January 7. Post the screening, JR NTR and Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience. The video of it has been going viral.

It was also followed by a discussion about the film by the Hollywood Critics Association. Rajamouli revealed that his favourite song from the film Komuram Bheemuro and not Naatu Naatu instead. Rajamouli said the Komuram Bheemudo song which Tarak performed is my all-time favourite in all of my films and that scene is the best thing that I have ever directed. If you place a camera only on his eyebrows, he can perform with that eyebrow. He's that good, the director gushed about Jr NTR.

Talking about Naatu Naatu song it has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards to be held this year. The song has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for this popular chartbuster. Naatu Naatu made its way to the list after competing with 80 other songs. According to The Academy, only 15 songs have been shortlisted out of a total of 81 songs that were submitted for consideration.

Jr NTR also spoke about shooting the interval sequence of RRR where he jumped out of the cage along with the animals. He also said that he had was not told about how shot was supposed to be, and he got to watch it only when the movie was released and he was stunned.

