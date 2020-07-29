HYDERABAD: Ace Tollywood director SS Rajamouli is the latest to get infected with coronavirus. The Bahubali creator himself revealed this piece of news to the world on Wednesday. Taking to his Twitter account, Rajamouli said that he and his family members have contracted COVID-19.

The director and his family members are under home quarantine and following self isolation. He however hastened to add that all of them are "feeling better with no symptoms now but are following all precautions and instructions."

This is what Rajamouli tweeted: "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

He added in another tweet: "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma..."

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Rajamouli, who is currently working on RRR, his yet another prestigious project after the Bahubali series, had to suspend the film's shooting due to coronavirus and the consequent lockdown restrictions across the country. He was among the fim personalities, eagerly waiting for the government restrictions to be lifted completely on film shootings.