SRK's Jawan Scene Leaked, Fans Upset

Bollywood Badsha Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has broken the KGF and Bahubali box office records. The movie has collected around Rs 1050 crore at the worldwide box office collections. Shah Rukh Khan’s will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s "Jawan". SRK fans are never missing the opportunity to trend #Jawan and updates of the movie. The recent reports say that the shooting of the movie has been completed, and it is rumoured to release on 2 June 2023. King Khan’s fans are crazy and eager about his look in Jawan. After Red Chillies Entertainment dropped a small clip from a video, SRK fans are going ga-ga on social media platforms.

On the other hand, another action clip from the Jawan shooting is been leaked all over the social media platform. In the scene, Shah Rukh Khan is seen beating the people with a silver belt. Anyway, fans can’t wait to watch the scene and are requesting the Jawan makers announce the release date and trailer.

Jawan is a action thriller film written and directed by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. By this film Atlee and Nayanthara will give debut in Bollywood. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.