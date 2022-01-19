SRK's First Instagram Post Since Aryan Khan's Arrest

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan faced a tough time when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October. Aryan Khan got bail after spending three weeks in jail. Ever since Aryan Khan's case came into the picture, Shah Rukh Khan kept a distance from the limelight.

Aryan Khan was born to Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 1997. Shah Rukh and Gauri also have a daughter Suhana Khan, born in 2000 and AbRam Khan, born in 2013 through Surrogacy.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drugs case. Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the city coast. Aryan Khan, along with a few others were accused of consumption of drugs and conspiracy among other charges.

Today, for the first time, SRK shared a video on his Instagram. In the TV commercial, one could see SRK and his wife Gauri Khan. Fans are loving the video. One of the users wrote, "King is Back". Another wrote, "Finally u are back". A user added, "Good to see SRK’s post after so long…. Love srk always." Here is the video.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie, Zero. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's Pathan in which Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in key roles in the film.