SRK-Kajol's Iconic Scene From Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Trending, Here's Why

Social media is a place where there is no shortage of entertainment. Every day user will come up with a random joke or a meme which then goes viral. It doesn’t take much time for a meme to go viral on social media. You can take any screengrab from any film and start using it in your context. Once Netizens find your meme hilarious, they will start making their own jokes with it.

Over the past years, there have been some memes that are constantly shared on Twitter. These are the evergreen memes. Like Nana Patekar “Control Uday…Control” scene from Welcome or Paresh Rawal’s “Mere ko Aisa Dhak-Dhak ho rela hai” from Phir Hera Pheri are the evergreen memes that make an appearance every time a user wants to troll.

From time to time some new memes are always making an entry into the social media world. People have fun with it and then move on to find a new one. The latest addition to this is a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It is the scene where Shah Rukh Khan puts his hand on Kajol’s head and decides to marry her. He proposes to Kajol after her father’s death.

Memers have taken this scene and turned it into a meme. They are using it in situations to create hilarious jokes. It is being used in the context of moms checking your fever to Ronaldo’s latest coco-cola incident.

This is not the first time that a scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has been used as a meme. The scene where Jaya Bachan is holding the ‘aarti ki thali ready to welcome her son has been used many times. It is an evergreen meme among Netizens.

But this time, they have found their entertainment in another scene. Check out some of the best ones from Twitter:

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021

When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0 — Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021

Pope francis hand while bless someone. pic.twitter.com/wciouFNKUl — || ठंडा-PAY-जल || (@oreoganesh) June 21, 2021

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch — Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021