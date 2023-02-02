In another piece of bad news after the demise of veteran actress Jamuna, senior Telugu film director Sagar passed away on Thursday morning in Chennai. The director whose full name was Vidyasagar Reddy (70) was suffering from age-related illness and passed away this morning at 6 am at his residence in the city.

Sagar debuted as a director with Rakasi Loya in 1983, which he made with senior Naresh and Vijayasanthi. He also made a film with Superstar Krishna titled Amma Donga which brought him into the limelight as a star director.

He later went on to direct 40 films including hit films like Stuartpuram Dongalu, Ramasakkanodu, Khaidi Brothers, Osina Maradala and Action Number 1. Sagar had a penchant for making family-oriented films with a dose of action and humour.

Sagar also served as the President of the Telugu Film Directors Association for three terms. He encouraged many of his assistants to become directors including star directors like VV Vinayak, Srinu Vaitla and Ravi Kumar Choudary, among others who worked under him. Telugu film celebrities condoled the demise of the veteran director.

Taking to Twitter Srini Vaitla wrote, "It is extremely painful to know that my guru Sagar garu is no more. He took care of all his assistants very affectionately and taught them many valuable things. He was a great support for all of us. You will be remembered forever sir," he tweeted.

