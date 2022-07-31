SriiKaushal Look in CELLPHONE Trailer Out

SriiKaushal is making headlines for his latest appearance, he has wowed the audience with his performance and is receiving love, The actor not only showcases his acting skills, but he is also one of the actor that dazzles everyone with his rocking appearance.

The actor recently worked for the trailer of Famous Gujarati Film Director Vipul Sharma's book "CELLPHONE" & given a awesome appearance.

"CELLPHONE" is a Gujarati language Story Book, Written by Vipul Sharma who is the Writer & Director of Many Gujarati Films like Ratanpur, Desh Book, Jiti Le Jindagi, Kem Chho?, Order Order Out Of Order, Tuu To Gayo and Romeo & Radhika etc... The book is getting a lot of praise these days.