Sri Satya To Get Eliminated In Friday Episode: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to get close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is all set to be held on December 18, 2022.

All the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are going to join the finale episode of the show. As of now, the six finalists- Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi, Rohit and Sri Satya are in a race to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

The show organizers are planning for mid-week eviction in the Bigg Boss house. If you are curious to know, who would get evicted in mid-week elimination? Then, this piece of news is for you, Sri Satya has been eliminated from the show.

Sri Satya's elimination will be telecasted in tonight or Friday's episode. Sri Satya is the confirmed contestant to get evicted in the mid-week eviction of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

