Sri Satya Distracting Shrihan, Says Netizens

One of the top contenders in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, who played well from day one, is now distracted by other contestants and losing his game. It is common in every season to become distracted by others. In that last season, Shannu was distracted by Sirihanumanth, and he accepted that because of Sirihanumanth, he was not in the top three.

Speaking of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, netizens say that Sri Satya is distracting Shrihan. All the Telugu Bigg Boss fans who were watching the show from day one knew that after Arjun's elimination, Sri Satya had become friends with Shrihan and Revanth. From that day on, Shrihan made her a friend and started getting along well with her, which decreased Shrihan's graph in the game.

The recent promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is the latest episode of how Sri Satya is manipulating Shrihan. The latest promo is the Eviction Free Pass game. We can clearly see that after Shrihan pressed the buzzer, both Sri Satya and Shrihan were seen discussing the eviction pass. Shrihan said that if I get the pass, I'll use it to save you from the nominations. Following this, netizens concluded that Shrihan is distracted from his game and Sri Satya is playing the game selfishly.

