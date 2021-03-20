Naveen Polishetty Will Join The List: Sri Reddy's Latest Comment Stuns Fans

Does the name, Sri Reddy need any introduction? Obviously, a big No. She created a sensation by raising her voice over the existence of the casting couch in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She grabbed all the attention with her topless protest outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce when she was denied MAA (Movie Artists’ Association) membership.

She had dropped many names from Tollywood and Kollywood and targeted them with sexual harassment allegations. She stays active on social media and never hesitates to speak about what's going on in her mind.

Sometimes she sings praises of the celebs while other times, she targets people. She also shares videos and speaks her mind. Recently, the actress shared a video in which she could be heard saying that Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda are the four pillars in Tollywood. She shared the video and captioned it as, "Naveen polishetty also soon joining soon as a pillar." We don't know in what context, Sri Reddy has been saying this. Naveen Polishetty scored super a hit with his recently released movie, Jathi Rathnalu. Let us wait and see. Here is the video.

Click here to see what Sri Reddy is saying - https://fb.watch/4l5LfFG3l8/

On the professional front, Sri Reddy will be seen in the movie, Silk Smitha. She will be seen in the lead role. Sri Reddy said that she will become Silk Smitha but not equal to Silk Smitha. She further added that she will try to become like Silk Smitha. The movie will be made in both Telugu and Tamil. Madhu is the director of the film and it is a biopic on Silk Smitha.

Earlier, Dirty Picture, a biopic on Silk Smitha was also made in Bollywood. Vidya Balan essayed the role and she won accolades for her performance.