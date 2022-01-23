Sri Reddy Apologizes After Her Controversial Statement On Chiranjeevi's Mother

Tollywood actress Sri Reddy always stays in the news for some or the another reason. She never steps back to express her opinions and thoughts on social media. Sri Reddy released a video to apologize for the controversial statements that she has made against Anjanamma, the mother of Megastar Chiranjeevi in the past. She said that she made such comments in haste and extended her apology seeking forgiveness. Here is the video made by Sri Reddy.

In the video, Sri Reddy said that she had passed wrong comments on Anjanamma and said that she had faced a lot of trolling for her comments from the netizens as well. She said that some of her dear ones also scolded her for making such comments against Anjanamma.

Sri Reddy is one of the stars who criticise mega family members all the time. Some of the netizens are questioning why Sri Reddy suddenly said sorry to Anjanamma.

