Controversy Queen Sri Reddy shot to fame with her explosive statements on the casting couch, which stirred a hornet’s nest in Tollywood. She not only spoke up about the existence of casting couch but even made caustic remarks and accusations against several actors of the Telugu film industry.

She is back again in the news now, but the heartening thing is that it is on a note of positivity. The man at the centre of her latest comments is none other than Sonu Sood, hailed currently as the nation’s real hero for his Good Samaritan work during the COVID-19 times. Arguably, no one is a match to this pan-India on-screen baddie in helping migrant workers reach their home states and extending financial help to several others in need.

On Sunday night, he was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show where he had expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for showering him with their love and affection. He went on to share how it all started. Sonu explains how they weren’t trained for the job and talked about how they arranged for the first lot of buses to reach migrants to their homes in Karnataka.

“We asked them ‘where were they going?’ They said ‘please pack food for 10 days for us, we are walking back to our homes in Karnataka.’ I noticed they had really young children with them, some as young as one month old. I asked ‘how do you plan to take these children?’ and they replied ‘in 8-10 days we will reach our homes, you just arrange for our food.’ I asked them to give me two days; and I would see how I could arrange for some necessary permissions”. To be honest, Sonu Sood deserves all the appreciation and applause for his thoughtful works.

Like millions in the country, Sonu Sood’s good work has also moved Sri Reddy, prompting her to come up with her comments on social media. Sharing her thoughts on Facebook, she posted, “You are not only (a) hot person.. You gotta good heart too.. love you (from the) bottom of my heart. God bless you. Good luck Sonu ji..” Soon, her comments section was flooded with interesting comments. Many of her followers were a little stunned to see the unusual side of her but appreciated her good, positive words about Sonu Sood.