Sreerama Chandra Is Not Entering Bigg Boss Non-Stop House, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestants are having fun and, enjoying the last few weeks in the house before the finale ticket task. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finalists have entered the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house to spice things up in the house. The top five Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Maanas, and Siri.

Siri and Maanas finished their tasks and entertained the contestants and audience. As of now, there are no arguments between contestants in front of the guests. No contestant has won an eviction-free pass yet, but they are giving stiff competition to each other to win the same.

Hey Sreeram Chandra fans, are you waiting for Sree Ram Chandra's entry? Then you are on the right page. According to a source in the know, Sreeram Chandra might not enter the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house due to his busy schedule. In place of Sreerama Chandra, Ravi is entering the house. In the recent promo released by Hotstar, anchor Ravi entered the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT and contestants were pleasantly surprised to see him. Ravi assigned contestants a task to win an eviction-free pass. The eviction free pass is very important to the contestants at this time to escape elimination and enter the Bigg Boss Non Stop grand finale. However, the makers have planned tough tasks for eviction-free passes. So let us wait and watch who will win the eviction-free pass.