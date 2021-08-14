Sreemukhi’s Crazy Uncles Trailer Is out

Small screen sensation Sreemukhi is all set to provide glamour treat in an upcoming film Crazy Uncles featuring veteran singer Mano, Raja Ravindra and Bharani in other lead roles. The recently released title song of the movie got massive response.

Today, the makers have released theatrical trailer of the movie which discloses the storyline. The trailer begins with the chartbuster title song, then a director played by Praveen approaches a producer essayed by Bandla Ganesh to narrate a story.

The story is about three crazy uncles RRR- Raju (Raja Ravindra), Reddy (Mano) and Rao (Bharani) who are shaken by the entry of a beautiful actress (Sreemukhi) into their apartment. All the three had fun time with this girl in the past and they apparently fear their married life will be in danger.

Sreemukhi, Mano, Raja Ravindra and Bharani have done fine job in their respective roles. Bandla Ganesh and Praveen’s track is equally entertaining as the Crazy Uncle’s track. As said by Bandla Ganesh, the trailer assures Crazy Uncles is going to be a hilarious entertainer.

Comedy films specialist E Sathi Babu has directed the film, while Good Friends in association with Boddu Ashok and Sriwass 2 Creatives are bankrolling it. Kiran K Talasila (USA) presents the movie. Raghu Kunche has scored music for the film.

Crazy Uncles is gearing up for theatrical release on August 19th.