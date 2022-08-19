Sreemukhi, Monal Gajjar and Yash Master on Aha Dance Ikon Show

AHA has become one of the top streaming OTT platforms in Telugu states. Apart from web series and movies to entertain the audience, they have moved one step ahead to introduce a variety of programs and succeeded in the attempt too.

One of Aha Original shows, Balakrishna's Unstopabbale has created a sensation in India. Following that, AHA came up with a singing show, Telugu Idol, and introduced new singing talent to the industry. Now, the streaming platform is coming up with a new show called Dance IKon.

Popular television presenter Ohmkar will host the show, Dance Ikon, and it will be bankrolled by Allu Arvind. The latest news is that Sreemukhi, Monal Gajjar, and Yash Master will be the mentors for the contestants. That means there will be competition between the three teams.

During the launch, host Ohmkar said, "We designed it in such a way that the choreographers and performers' lives will be changed as a result of this show." The champion's choreographer would get a chance to choreograph a song for Tollywood's biggest star. However, the show's start date is yet to be announced.

