Sreejita De Earnings From Bigg Boss 16

Sreejita De is the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita managed to get the attention of the audience, thanks to her her fight with Miss India runner-up Manya Singh. She got massive support from small screen actors post that. Bigg Boss 16 viewers were waiting for Tina Datta and Sreejita De war in the house. However, that;s not happening as she was shown the door by Salman Khan in Shanivar Ke Vaar episode last night.

After elimination in the interview, Sreejita De said that she is upset with her elimination. Sreejita is also believed to have expressed her interest to enter the house again. The BB16 eliminated contestant wants to enter Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card entrant and threw an open challenge to Tina Datta.

Talking about how much Sreejita made from the TV reality show. Are you curious to know Sreejita's earnings from Bigg Boss 16/ Well, as per reports, Colors TV reportedly paid Sreejita De around Rs 4.5 lakh per week. The figures are not officially confirmed by the actress or the show makers.

Sreejita De is not just an actress, but also a model. The Hindi television actress shot to limelight through Mukta Rathore in Colors TV's serial Uttaran. She played Dilruba in Star Plus's Nazar. She made her debut on TV with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, playing the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. At the same time, Ekta Kapoor offered her the role of Aastha in Karam Apna Apna. In 2008, she appeared in the Bollywood film Tashan as Parvati. Now, she entered the Bigg Boss house as contestant.

