Sree Vishnu, Pradeep Varma, Lucky Media’s Alluri Teaser Unveiled

Hero Sree Vishnu is playing a cop in his next outing Alluri being directed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner, while Bekkem Babita presents the movie. A fictional biopic of a cop, the film comes with the tagline- Nijayitheeki Maaru Peru (Synonym for Sincerity).

The makers today unveiled teaser of the movie. The video begins on an intriguing manner with Sree Vishnu’s entry as SI with the voiceover “Ekkadi Dongalu Akkade Gupchup”. The police officer come across different criminals and he shows them the power of the sincere police officer. Going to naxals place and introducing himself as SI Alluri Sitarama Raju shows his guts.

Sree Vishnu looked dynamic and powerful in the titular role, wherein his physical transformation is remarkable. Director Pradeep Varma gave perfect elevations to the character. Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s background score sets perfect mood.

Going by the teaser, Alluri will be a gripping action entertainer. Kayadu Lohar who played the leading lady and Suman who will be seen in a vital role didn’t appear in the teaser.

Recently, they released first look poster of the movie which got tremendous response and now the teaser generated lots of curiosity.

Raj Thota, Dharmendra Kakarala and Vital are handling cinematography, editing and art departments respectively.

The film’s entire shooting has been wrapped up, except for a song. Release date of Alluri will be revealed soon.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Suman, Madhusudhan Rao, Pramodini, Raja Ravindra, Prudhvi Raj, Ravi Varma, Jaya Vani, Vasu Inturi, Vennela Rama Rao, Srinivas Vadlamani and others.