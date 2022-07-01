Sree Vishnu, Pradeep Varma, Lucky Media’s Alluri First Look Released

Hero Sree Vishnu is continuing to surprise with his choices in selecting wide variety of concepts for his films. He is presently doing a fictional biopic of a police officer. The film titled powerfully as Alluri is being directed by Pradeep Varma and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner. Bekkem Babita presents the movie.

The film’s fits look poster has been unveiled today. Nijayitheeki Maaru Peru (Synonym for Sincerity) is the tagline which signifies his character. Underwent remarkable transformation to play this role as a cop, Sree Vishnu looks dashing here in khaki uniform carrying a gun in his hand. It’s raining and Sree Vishnu walks ferociously with intensity in his face. He looks apt as sincere police officer and the poster is truly impactful.

Director Pradeep Varma did intense research for the movie to tell an honest story to brief the greatness of a police. The journey starts from the day he takes charge as the SI and we get to see the kind of situations he goes through, the kind of sacrifices he makes and the kind of pressures he faces from the society and superiors. Actually, this police officer brings big change in the entire department with his revolutionary ideas. It’s the movie that gives fitting tribute to the honest police officers for whom always duty comes first.

Kayadu Lohar is the lead actress and Suman will be seen in a vital role. Coming to technical crew, Raj Thota cranks the camera for the movie for which music is provided by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor and Vital is the art director.

Alluri is done with its shoot, except for a song. The makers will soon announce the release date and also kick-start the promotions.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Suman, Madhusudhan Rao, Pramodini, Raja Ravindra, Prudhvi Raj, Ravi Varma, Jaya Vani, Vasu Inturi, Vennela Rama Rao, Srinivas Vadlamani and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Pradeep Varma

Producer: Bekkem Venugopal

Banner: Lucky Media

Presents: Bekkem Babita

Ex-Producer: Nagarjuna Vadde

Music: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

DOP: Raj Thota

Editor: Dharmendra Kakarala

Art Director: Vital

Fights: Ram Krishan

Lyrics:Rambabu Gosala

Sound Effects: K Raghunath

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar