SRC Fans Trend Hashtag We Admire Sreeram 

Sreerama Chandra is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. He is playing his game with his own strategies. He is giving his best and is trying to play the game with much dedication. Sreerama Chandra enjoys a huge fan following. Now the hashtag #WeAdmireSreeram is trending on social media platforms. It is all known knowledge that Sree Reddy one of the controversial actors in the Telugu film industry has leaked some of her personal chats with Sreerama Chandra.

See how netizens are tweeting supporting Sreeram. Here are the tweets.

#WeAdmireSreeram

Gentleman for a reason ❣️ pic.twitter.com/VuXOtcbTLN — Troll Who Troll Sreeram (@TWT_Sreeram) November 6, 2021

Being someone's first love may be great, but to be their last is beyond perfect.#WeAdmireSreeram pic.twitter.com/XMZriIL6IM — Tanu Maggie (@tanu_maggie) November 7, 2021

#WeAdmireSreeram ➡️ 111 k tweets done and dusted in ➡️ 18 hours 13 mins 🤙🔥 ➡️ continuously Trending India 🇮🇳 Wide fr yesterday night 🤙🔥 ➡️ records set cheyalanna #SreeramaChandra fans ee vatini break chesedi kooda meme 🔥🤙 pic.twitter.com/esUyxetr6u — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) November 7, 2021

Src is most Desrving contestant in BB5 than all people....#WeAdmireSreeram — Aditya (@Aditya12972468) November 7, 2021