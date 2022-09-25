Squid Game Unseen Video You Must See

As we all know, Squid Games became the most watched sensational Korean thriller drama on the Netflix platform. Everyone throughout the world loved it for its new concept, which is different from all Korean dramas. The lead actor also won an award for his acting skills.

The good news is that Season 2 of the Squid Games series Season 2 will soon be coming on Netflix, as the shooting for it already started. But as of now, fans have no idea what the new concept could be in this series.

Recently, the director took to Netflix to leave a hint about Season 2. Taking to Netflix's official social media accounts, director Hwang Dong Hyuk, first stated, "Thank you once again to all Netflix fans around the world who loved Squid Games. Please look forward to Season 2, which will come back with a new story. For the fans who are waiting for Season 2 of 'Squid Game', I’ve prepared a small gift."

The video was made featuring Lee Byung Hun aka Front Man carrying two goldfish in a packet of water, and then entering a room and pouring them into a fish bowl. But in the end, a person was watching all this from below his apartment.

Now the fans wondering who the person watching him could be and what the new series is all about!

To know about it one should definitely watch Squid Games Season 2.

Also Read: BLACKPINK Jennie Does Free Nail Art For Customers at Own Salon Launch