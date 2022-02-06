Sports Players Pay Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar The Nightingale of India

Fans in India have been shocked by the news of Lata Mangeshkar's death. The Indian sports community has expressed its condolences for the loss of India's Nightingale.

We all know she tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's ICU.

Athletes expressed their condolences on Twitter. Here are some of their tweets...

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

“𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘢𝘥 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘳 𝘪𝘴𝘴 𝘫𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘢𝘲𝘢𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘰 𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘰...” The legend will stay with us through her legacy 💐🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/T1AHNjSBHT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 6, 2022

In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92

Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/qk5eFX5qcf — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. This is truly the end of an era. May her soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hdo307zLK4 — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) February 6, 2022

There will never be another Lata Didi. End of an era as a Nightingale and jewel of India, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji leaves her mortal body, but she will live on in the hearts of generations to come through her soul stirring music. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uEvoU14w9A — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to the family and the entire nation as we lost our nightingale. Your legacy and voice will remain with us and inspire the generations to come! Om Shanti BharatRatna #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xSX9J8M4Ec — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 6, 2022

End of an era. Thank you for the countless memories… R.I.P. #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WnfeQyNhq5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about #LataMangeshkar ji’s demise. She will be fondly remembered for generations to come. The nation mourns your passing. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qnwjQYIsY0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 6, 2022

We mourn the passing away of the late singer #LataMangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace 🙏💐#RIP pic.twitter.com/gg4xWUaacR — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 6, 2022

Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world.

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/SwSkZmuwqO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkarji will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her the family. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/M479vjjsJ6 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) February 6, 2022