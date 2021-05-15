Spoilers Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 15: Aryavardhan FInds An Old Enemy

Rajanandini appears in Anu's dreams and orders her to come to Lilly Gardens to know about her. Anu gets into consciousness and immediately walks from the hospital as if she was instructed.

Jhende hands over the file related to Lilly garden and informs him that the contract with has expired that day. But Arya refuses to accept that as he has many memories with the property. Jhende suggests Arya to leave the property and start a new life with Anu.

Meanwhile, Jhende gets a call from the hospital that Anu has gone missing from the hospital. After learning about the call, Arya and Jhende rush to the hospital. They looks inside the hospital for Anu. Arya asks Jhende to check all the CCTV footage in the hospital.

While verifying the CCTV footage, Jhende finds Jalandhar, an old enemy of Aryavardhan leaving the hospital. He informs Ayya about Jalandhar. He also tells Arya that Anu had walked out of the hospital in a trance. Will Arya be able to find where Anu went is to be watched in the next episode.

