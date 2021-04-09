Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Maduram April 9 Episode : Anonymous Call Worries Anu

After knowing that Raghupati sent the photos to Anu’s parents, Anu rushes out of the office to prevent Subbu from seeing those photos. Rajini and Raghupati observe as Subbu receives the courier. By the time Anu makes it back home, Subbu opens the package and sees the photos.

Anu gets tensed as Subbu sees the photos that Raghupati sent him. After seeing the photos, Subbu finds that they are only Anu’s photos. Then, Arya phones Anu and asks her why did she leave the office early.

Later, Raghupathi calls Anu after some time and makes an agreement with her imposing certain conditions. We have to wait for the next episode to know about the conditions laid down by Raghupati.

Also Read: Prema Entha Maduram April 8 Episode: Anu Gets Shocked