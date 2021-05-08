Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 8: Will Arya Tell Anu About Rajanandini?

After Anu asks about Rajanandini, Arya gets disturbed and visits Rajanandini textiles and remembers the time he spent with Rajanandini. As he enters the textile industry, Jhende stops him from going inside. He stops Arya from getting emotional.

Anu has a nightmare related to Lilly garden and Rajanandini textiles. That dream leaves her panic-stricken.

Sharada Devi performs pooja at her home. Meanwhile, Jogamma, a foreteller visits their house with Goddess Yellamma idol. She tells that Arya is in confusion about Anu and that he must clear that as early as possible.

Sharada Devi gets tensed on hearing those words. Arya asks her to calm down and clarifies that he is going, to tell the truth, to prevent miscommunication. Jogamma asks Arya to take Yellamma's blessings.

Meanwhile, Sharada Devi wonders if Arya will get what he wants. Jogamma replies that Anu will step into their house, but there is a problem. What is the problem hinted by Jogamma is to be watched in the next episode.