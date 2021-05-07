Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 7: Will Anu Know About Rajanandini?

Anu reads up on Rajanandini’s past and learns about the journey of how the brand started. Arya gets disturbed as Anu is excited about researching everything about Rajanandini to come up with a marketing strategy.

The mysterious file which made Anu faint and transform into Rajanandini finds its way to Anu again while she researches about Rajanandini textiles. Anu becomes curious on reading the papers which mention Lilly Garden with Rajanandini’s signature.

Meanwhile, Jhende asks Arya what he’s thinking about so deeply and gives him advice. Just then, Anu enters the cabin and tells Arya that she wants to know some details about Rajanandini, leaving him and Jhende stunned. Arya convinces Anu that he will talk about that later.

Neeraj meets Anu in the stock room and asks whether she was studying about Rajanandini textiles. Anu says yes and tells him about Lilly garden. Neeraj tells that he doesn't know anything about it but asks her to find out the mystery. Will Arya open up about his past scars and secrets before Anu solves the mystery herself is to be watched in the next episode.

