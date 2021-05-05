Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 5: Anu-Arya Ramp Walk Annoys Meera

Neeraj organises a traditional day event at the office to celebrate Ugadi. He phones Anu to enquire where she is. Anu tells that she has come out to sort an important thing related to the event.

Later, all the office staff pose for photos. Meera tells everyone to get back to work. But Neeraj arranges some activities with the staff. Anu comes to the office and everyone praises Anu seeing her attire. Neeraj later arranges ramp walk for the staff. All the staff members walk the ramp as couples.

On Anu’s turn, Neeraj says that there is a special entry and welcomes Arya Vardhan. Neeraj asks Arya to wait as his dress perfectly complements Anu’s attire and tells him that they should walk the ramp together.

With everyone’s insistence, Arya agrees to do it. Arya then holds Anu’s hand and does the ramp walk with her, leaving Meera annoyed. Later, Anu thanks Neeraj for supporting her to conduct the event. Jhende tells Meera that Arya will soon propose to Anu. How Meera reacts to the situation is to be watched in the episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram May 4: Arya And Anu Celebrate Ugadi Together