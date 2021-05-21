Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 21: Arya Proposes to Anu

Subbu tells Ramya and Sampath that Anu went on some important work as Arya sent a car for her. Then Ramya and Sampath get excited as they get some time to spend with each other.

Arya decorates his house with flowers to propose to Anu and waits eagerly for her, while his conscience tries to build his confidence. Anu thinks of the dress given by Arya and feels that even she has to gift him something and buys a rose for him.

Anu arrives at Arya’s house and walks on the flower carpet towards him. Arya imagines himself giving a rose to Anu and accidentally blurts out that he’s doing too much. As Anu gets puzzled, Arya covers up by saying that she looks beautiful. A nervous Arya loses his balance and almost falls on Anu.

When Anu asks him why he asked her to come home, he slowly tries to express his feelings. Will Arya succeed in proposing to Anu is to be watched in the episode.

