Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 20: Sharada Devi Worries About Arya's Future

After Arya threatens Jalandhar, the latter tells him about the place where Anu was hidden after being kidnapped. He later orders Jhende to come back. So, he disconnects the oxygen pipe and leaves the hospital.

Arya saves Anu and brings her home and he tries to talk to Anu while she is unconscious. But, then Anu gets into consciousness and apologises to Arya for not informing her visit to Lilly garden.

Sharada Devi inquires with Arya about Anu's health. She later tells Arya to give a straight answer to her question and asks him if Anu had gone to Lilly Gardens, leaving Arya and Jhende stunned.

Jhende wonders how Sharada Devi found out about it, but she stops him from talking and questions Arya. As Arya nods and says that Anu indeed went to Lilly Gardens, Sharada Devi worries that Anu has found out about Arya’s dark past.

Meanwhile, Arya accompanies his mother and she gets a nightmare. Will Arya tell Anu about his past is to be watched in the next episode.

