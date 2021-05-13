Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 13: Jhende Finds Anu

After arresting Raghupati, the cops go to Lilly Garden with Subbu and search the entire place to find Anu.

Rajini is irked as Sampath clicks photos of Raghupati being taken to the police station. Subbu spots Arya there and goes to talk to him. Arya meets Subbu there and tells him that Anu isn’t at Lilly garden.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu May 13: Angry Jnanamba Melts

Police insist on searching through Lilly garden again, despite Subbu’s refusal. Jhende stops the police from checking Arya’s personal property. He later reveals that Anu is hospitalised, leaving Subbu worried. The police take Subbu to the hospital to confirm the same.

Jhende tells Arya that he took Anu to the hospital since he didn’t want the cops to intrude on his personal space. Jende advises Arya to gradually disclose his past to Anu. Where did Jhende find Anu is to be watched in the episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram May 12: Will Cops Trace Missing Anu?