Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 27: Subbu To Discover Rajanandini’s Murder

Sharda Devi tells a story to Anu and indirectly asks what Anu will do if she has to leave Arya. Anu is tensed on hearing her words. She asks what happened. While she is about to reveal Swamiji’s predictions, Arya distracts her and tells her that she is afraid of the future.

Later, Arya convinces Anu saying everything will be alright and sends her to select wedding invitation cards. Meanwhile, he asks Sharada Devi to think about his future with Anu and asks her to stop thinking negatively.

Meanwhile, Mansi and Neeraj ask Anu to select an invitation card. They get it approved by Anu, Arya and Sharada Devi.

Padma annoys Subbu saying he is least bothered about the wedding. While she is throwing the newspaper Jalandhar sent to Anu, Subbu stops Paddu and cleans the house in a right way. Subbu takes the newspaper and tries to read it. Will Subbu get to know about Rajanandini’s murder is to be watched in the next episode.