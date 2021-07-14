Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode July 14: Will Arya Tell Subbu About Rajanandini?

After Sharada Devi decides to take Anu and Arya’s horoscopes, she finds Rajanandini’s horoscope missing. She gets tensed and asks Mansi if she gave only Arya’s horoscope to Subbu. Later, Sharada Devi fears the consequences of Subbu seeing Rajanandini’s horoscope.

Mansi and Neeraj take Meera along for shopping. Arya tells Sharada Devi and Jhende that he doesn’t plan to hide his past from Subbu. Jhende and Sharada Devi disapprove of it, but Arya tells them that it is his responsibility to inform Subbu about his past and refuses to change his decision.

Anu becomes suspicious on hearing the sound of anklets. Later, when Subbu asks Padma to give him Anu’s horoscope, she tells him that she had given it to Sharada Devi. Arya visits Subbu’s house to disclose about his past. Anu shares some candid moments with Arya. Will Arya tell Subbu about Rajanandini is to be watched in the episode.