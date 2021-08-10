Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode August 10: Sharada Devi Stops Arya From Attending Bonalu

After changing Anu’s horoscope, Meera tears the original one and gives the fake horoscope to Sharada Devi to stop the wedding. Meera feels elated as her plan worked out to stop Anu’s wedding with Aryavardhan.

At the temple, Padma and Subbu tell Arya about the ill omens and ask Arya to come to the ‘bonalu’ celebrations with Anu. Jhende hesitates to let Arya go since he has important work, but Arya agrees to be there with his family.

Meera meets Raghupati and tells him to trouble Subbu so that he regrets approving of Anu-Arya’s wedding. Raghupati gladly agrees to irritate Subbu.

Meanwhile, Ghuna shows Anu and Arya’s wedding invitation card to Jalandhar and feels sad that he did not kill him in the pre-wedding shoot. Jalandhar reads Arya’s wedding card and tells Ghuna a plan to expose Arya’s past.

When Arya and Jhende return home, Mansi plans the schedule for the next day. As Sharada Devi objects to Arya going anywhere, Mansi questions her about her pessimistic behaviour. Arya tells Sharada Devi that he promised to be there with Anu and also did not forget about Rajanandini’s death anniversary. Will Sharada Devi accepts Anu into the family is to be watched in the episode.