Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode May 1: Arya Fixed On Anu as Life Partner

Arya tells Jhende that he had decided to make Anu his life partner. However, he expresses fear about the change in Anu’s life if he marries her.

Anu keeps writing sorry in her diary to get over her guilt as she made Arya angry. When her parents question her for doing so, she tells them that she hurt someone at the office. Subbu assures Anu that everything will be alright.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram Episode April 30: Arya Looks For Peace

Later, Arya’s conscience talks to him and tells him that Anu is the perfect life partner for him. Arya gets angry on being reminded of Rajanandini. Jhende looks after a disturbed Arya. Arya asks Jhende to stay away from him since he has been influencing him a lot.

Anu is irked as Padma asks her to do household chores when she has to leave for office. When Anu tells Padma about the ethnic day at office, she offers to deck her up. The next morning, Jhende wakes up Arya and enquires about his thoughts last night. What will Arya reply is to be watched in the episode.