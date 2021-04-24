Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode April 24: Jhende Warns Meera

Even after Jhende issues a warning to Anu, she continues texting Arya. Arya confronts Anu over her continuous text messages while he was in an important meeting. Anu tries hard to calm him down in a lighter vein, but in vain. Arya gets angry when Meera asks him whether she should discontinue the meeting.

A man named Shiva gives a fake business plan to Neeraj, who straight away gives him INR 50 lakhs. He tells Neeraj that he will meet him after 3 days. Arya reprimands Mayur for not completing the presentation on time. Meera explains to him the reason behind not completing the presentation.

Jhende tells Meera that her plans are affecting Arya as well and asks her to be wary of that fact. He warns Meera not to trouble Arya more if she really loves her.

Anu is unable to come up with a plan to appease Arya. She notices a younger couple reconcile. Later, she asks for their help to reunite with Arya. She hatches a plan to make Arya give her a lift in his car. What plan does Anu make to get into Arya’s car is to be watched in the episode.