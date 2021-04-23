Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode April 23: Anu Angers Arya

Ramya asks Anu to reconcile with Arya. Jhende advises Meera not to be in the illusion that Arya has started liking her. He suspects that Anu might impress Arya in the HODs’ meeting. On the other hand, Anu is unaware of the meeting. She checks her mail and wonders why she has not received any information about the meeting.

Arya reprimands Anu for coming to the meeting half an hour late and doesn’t allow her to attend the meeting. Anu tells her situation to Ramya and Sampat, who advises her to take Arya out for a movie. Sampat and Ramya offer to book the tickets for Anu and Arya.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode: Will Jnanamba Discover Truth About Jaanu's Education?

In the meeting, Arya is unhappy with the ideas presented by everyone. Anu sends a message to Arya asking him to watch a movie with her. She repeatedly sends him texts after he doesn't respond, which infuriates Arya.

Later, Jhende meets Anu and asks why she did not attend the meeting. Anu explains that she had not got any mail. Jhende warns Anu not to disturb Arya during the meeting. Anu ignores Jhende and texts Arya. An Angry Arya immediately leaves the meeting and walks towards Anu. To see Anu’s reaction we have to wait till the next episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram April 22 Episode: Sharada Devi Leaves Meera Shocked