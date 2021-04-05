Spoiler Alert: Karthika Deepam Today's Episode April 5: Deepa Returns Home

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik lashes out at Muralikrishna for not informing Soundarya about Deepa's whereabouts. He also shouts at Deepa over their children. Karthik confirms that he is not going to take Deepa back home. Meanwhile, Mounitha plans to seek revenge against Karthik for not fulfilling his promise.

Aditya advises Soundarya to stop thinking about Karthik and Deepa. Later, karthik and Deepa finally return to Soundary's home.

In the previous episode, MuraliKrishna and the children saw Karthik working at the tiffin centre. Mounitha is taken aback by seeing Karthik at Deepa's tiffin centre.