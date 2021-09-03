Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode September 3:Festival Celebrations At Jnanamba's Place

As decided Mallika plans to escape from the puja, however, Jnanamba detects her evil thoughts and ask the family members to get ready. After everyone in the house are prepared to go to the farm, Mallika will not come.

Jnanamba then tells Vishnu that she will pretend to stomach ache to escape from the puja. As said Mallika comes near Jnanamba and acts as if she is not well. While everyone in the family laughs Mallika gets confused.

Jnanamba instructs Vishnu to lift Mallika and drop her in the tractor. Later, the family members go to their farm and perform puja happily. After the puja, when Jnanamba calls the daughters-in-law to put turmeric on their feet, Janaki stops her and tells her that she will apply to them.

Mallika, however, tells Jaanu that she likes it only when Jnanamba put turmeric on her feet so that at least once a year, she will touch her feet. Will Jnanamba understand Mallika's plan is to be watched in the episode.