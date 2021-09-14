Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 14: Jaanu Saves Akhil From Moneylenders

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, Jnanamba family members decorate the house and get ready for Ganesh Puja. Meanwhile, Jaanu observes tension in Jnanamba’s face and asks what happened. She tells that Akhil, who had gone for shopping did not return home. Jaanu then tells that she will go and bring him.

While Janaki searches for Akhil, she finds him beaten up by a group of people. She then goes near them and asks the reason for the fight. They explain that Akhil took Rs 30, 000 from them and is not returning the money. Janaki then asks Akhil about the loan.

Akhil explains that he took money to buy a guitar and learn. However, Janaki trusts Akhil and tells the money lenders that she will give them money. Later, she comes home and decides to sell her mother’s bangles to repay Akhil’s debt.

While returning with the bangles, Jnanamba observes Janaki and ask where she is going. Then, Jaanu cooks up a story and tells that she will go and find Akhil. Jnanamba then informs her daughter-in-law to call Vyjayanthi once again to attend the Ganesh Puja.

She then pawns her bangles and saves Akhil from the moneylenders. Later, Jaanu asks Akhil to change his behaviour and warns him that she will not save him next time. She then goes to Vyjayanthi’s house for inviting them to the puja. Will Janaki sees her graduation day photos in Vyjayanthi’s house is to be watched in the next episode.