Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 07: Jaanu Disagrees With Jnanamba

After praying to God, Jnanamba takes the almirah keys and hands over them to Janaki. She tells that Jaanu will be given the responsibility to manage the house. Jnanamba says that Janaki will be dealing with the issues in the house.

However, Jaanu bends on her knees and rejects Jnanamba’s offer. She further apologises to her mother-in-law for not taking up the responsibility. Meanwhile, Rama Chandra shouts at his wife saying that she should follow Jnanamba’s order without denying it. But, Janaki refuses to agree with him and leaves the place.

After they reach home, Jnanamba feels sad without informing them what happened to her. Janaki feels guilt that she disobeyed Jnanamba. Rama also gets angry on Jaanu for not listening to his mother. Later, when Janaki calls Rama to apologise, Rama scolds her saying not to disturb him.

After seeing everyone suffer, will Janaki gets ready to take responsibility of the house is to be watched in the episode.