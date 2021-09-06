Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 06: Jnanamba To Make An Important Decision

After Jnanamba’s family performs puja, all the guests leave the place. Later, Jnanamba tells the family members that she is going to take an important decision which she will reveal in the evening.

The family members then decided to enjoy with dances till evening. Mallika then tells them to play the blindfold game where the person who gets caught will be beaten up by the opponent. Jnanamba understands her plan and escapes from Mallika while Vishnu gets caught to Mallika.

Mallika beats her husband but later regrets that she did not catch Jnanamba. Later when Jnanamba ties the blindfold, she catches Mallika but excuses her. Janaki refuses to beat Rama Chandra when she was blindfolded. Then, Jnanamba and Govindaraju suggest that she should give kisses if she catches her husband.

When Rama gets caught by Janaki, she gives him a kiss following the condition. Later, all the family members perform dances and enjoys themselves. In the evening, Jnanamba calls everyone near the Puja place to inform them about the decision. What decision will Jnanamba take is to be watched in the episode.