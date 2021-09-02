Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode September 02: Rama Chandra Saves Jaanu From Mallika

Mallika comes to Jnanamba’s room and tells her mother-in-law that something in Jaanu’s room will surprise them. Janaki then realizes that she left her study table and books open in their room and fears Jnanamba learning about her education.

When Govindaraju denies her words, Jnanamba decides to take her to Janaki’s room. After they reach their room, Jnanamba and her husband will not find anything suspicious. Meanwhile, Mallika wantedly reports Jnanamba about her lies and demands Janaki to explain what happened.

Frustrated Jnanamba asks Mallika to tell what is the problem that she observed in their room. Mallika gets shocked after the books and the table gets disappeared. Then she cooks up a story that the curtains in her room were not washed. Jnanamba warns Mallika to not repeat such complaints.

Janaki thanks Rama Chandra for hiding the books and kisses his cheek with love. The next morning, Jnanamba asks the family members to get ready for the Varalakshmi puja. But, Mallika decides to escape the puja by thinking of a plan. Will Mallika implement her plan is to be watched in the episode.