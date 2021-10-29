Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 29: Mallika's Evil Plan Succeeds

Janaki Kalaganaledu: Leelavathi comes to Jnanamba's home and asks her about Janaki's education. She pokes her about not getting Rama Chandra married to her daughter as she studied for her 10th standard. She later tells us that Rama Chandra's relationship with her wife had come to an end within a few months of their wedding.

Govindaraju gets irritated with her words and asks her to leave the house immediately. However, Mallika gets satisfied as she adds fuel to the fire of Jnanamba's anger at Janaki and Rama Chandra.

Rama Chandra feels heartbroken as Jnanamba stops talking to him. While he was talking to his wife about how her behaviour would never change in any situation, Jnanamba overhears it but stays silent.

The next morning, Rama stays in their confectionery shop with an absent mind. Kanna Babu, who comes to the shop, asks Rama to give her a sweet. When Rama gave another sweet, Kanna Babu wanted to fight with Rama and showed disrespect to him.

Meanwhile, Chikitha observes Mallika cooking food inside the kitchen. She doubts if Mallika has any evil plan against cooking. To know more about Mallika's plan, we have to wait till Monday's episode.