Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 21: Rama Tries To Convince Jnanamba

Janaki Kalaganaledu: Jnanamba lashes out at Yogi for cheating on her. She asks Yogi to take a decision as he is the one who committed the mistake. While he was trying to convince Jnanamba, she feels that even Janaki cheated her.

Rama Chandra tries to convince Jnanamba to forgive Janaki. Then Jnanamba asks Rama to prove that Janaki's behaviour will not change. When Rama stays silent, Jnanamba suggests her son stay away from this issue.

Janaki then feels that she hurt Jnanamba which is why she had to leave the house. Mallika gets super excited after Janaki utters her decision. However, Jnanamba and Govindaraju feel sad as Janaki is leaving.

While Janaki is about to leave the house, Rama stops her and tells Jnanamba that he should also be punished as he was the reason behind Janaki not telling the truth. Things get worse when he reveals the truth to Jnanamba. Jnanamba feels that Rama is the fraud. What decision will Jnanamba take is to be watched in the next episode.