Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 12: Jnanamba Fires Jaanu For Cheating

Janaki Kalaganaledu: After Rama explains what happened to Jnanamba's brother for marrying an educated woman, Jaanu fears the consequences that she will have to face in the future. Rama Chandra consoles Janaki and tells her that he will take care of everything and nothing wrong will happen.

Rama Chandra later tells Jaanu that there is nothing to worry about as she will not leave him. Then they go to their home. But Jnanamba stops them at the entrance and asks her to get out of the house.

Puzzled, Janaki asks Jnanamba about the reason for her anger, and all the family members come out after listening to Jnanamba's voice. Jnanamba tells us that Janaki is well educated and shows her certificates to everyone. She then asks Jaanu to leave Rama and also the house.

Janaki says that it was a mistake but not cheating Jnanamba. When Jaanu was about to explain what happened, Jnanamba told Janaki to move away from their house. Will Jaanu leave her partner and family? That will be seen in the next episode.